Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.530-0.530 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.