Henderson International Income (HINT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson International Income Price Performance

HINT stock opened at GBX 157.15 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,316.67. Henderson International Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.45 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184 ($2.34).

Insider Activity at Henderson International Income

In related news, insider Mai Fenton purchased 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £5,076.87 ($6,450.91). 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Henderson International Income

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

