First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.