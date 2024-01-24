First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 197,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 400.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 63,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.