First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of FIF stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

