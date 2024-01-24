Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $14.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.30 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.