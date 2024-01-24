Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Halliburton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.6 %

HAL opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,367 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

