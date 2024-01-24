Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Blackstone Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BGLF stock opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.59. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 12-month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.79 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 439.40, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £2.70 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

