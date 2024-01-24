Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.
Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TRCY opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Tri City Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.33.
About Tri City Bankshares
