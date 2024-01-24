Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRCY opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Tri City Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

