Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0720 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $43.52 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00077875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00027067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,831.55434 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06996118 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $54,206,333.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

