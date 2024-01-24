WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. WEMIX has a total market cap of $847.42 million and $4.85 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00005943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 951,018,589 coins and its circulating supply is 354,715,278 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 950,994,871.5519981 with 354,691,818.3926345 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.36778197 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $5,922,758.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

