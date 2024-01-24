United Bancorporation of Alabama (UBAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th.
United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect United Bancorporation of Alabama to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Price Performance
Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.38.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.
