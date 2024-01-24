Middlefield Banc (MBCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, analysts expect Middlefield Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MBCN opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.63. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBCN. Hovde Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

