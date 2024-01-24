AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $173.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $165.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

