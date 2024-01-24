Brokerages Set Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $127.14

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Bunge Global Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.