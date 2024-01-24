Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price at $152.45

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.05.

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,756 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

