Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

About Mercedes-Benz Group

MBGYY opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.39. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of C$14.53 and a 52-week high of C$20.77.

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.