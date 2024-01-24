Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYYGet Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

MBGYY opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.39. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of C$14.53 and a 52-week high of C$20.77.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

