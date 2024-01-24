Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 43 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $291.85 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.21 and its 200 day moving average is $275.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

