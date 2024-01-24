Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 4,737 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

