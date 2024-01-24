Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $295,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.7 %

ETD stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $163.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.