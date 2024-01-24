Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

