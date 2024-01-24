Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.14. The firm has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

