Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.29. The firm has a market cap of $497.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $272.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

