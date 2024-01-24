Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 28,632 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,632 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.