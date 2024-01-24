Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $206,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in RTX were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.39.

RTX Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of RTX opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.