Opes Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

