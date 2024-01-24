Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

