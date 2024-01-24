Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 52-Week High at $470.50

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $470.50 and last traded at $466.47, with a volume of 20073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.39.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

