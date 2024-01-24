Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,352.75

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,352.75 and last traded at $2,337.73, with a volume of 11078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,334.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,277.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,257.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2,046.36. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

