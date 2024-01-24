iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.98

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAKGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 12984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $733.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

