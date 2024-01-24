ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.68

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.68 and last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 3299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Financials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 11.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $52,000.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

