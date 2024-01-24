Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.14

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.14 and last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 21792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.11.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,559,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 36,954.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.