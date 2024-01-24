Vir Biotechnology, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.01). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 505.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after buying an additional 960,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

