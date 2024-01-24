Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.37.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.40. Five Below has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after buying an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

