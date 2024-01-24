RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

