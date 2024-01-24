Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $302.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.61. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 36.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,703,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

