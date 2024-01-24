Analysts Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target at $503.61

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $503.61.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $477.00 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $476.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

