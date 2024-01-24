Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Upwork alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upwork

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -77.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.84 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,609. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Upwork by 92.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 107.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.