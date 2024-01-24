Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DRI

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,252. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.