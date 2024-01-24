Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$65.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.78.

TECK.B has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

TSE TECK.B opened at C$52.59 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.74. The stock has a market cap of C$26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

