ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $816.33.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get ASML alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

ASML stock opened at $778.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $778.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $718.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.31. The firm has a market cap of $307.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.