Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.93.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,317,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Varonis Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 77,496 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 375,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $5,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

