Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth $451,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Masimo by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

