Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Malibu Boats

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.