InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.8 %
IHG stock opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
