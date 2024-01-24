Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 309,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,123,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTI opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.75 million, a P/E ratio of 130.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

