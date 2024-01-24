Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.55.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 5.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

