TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TASK opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 2.43.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,182,000. Think Investments LP raised its holdings in TaskUs by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 537,621 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TaskUs by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 378,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

