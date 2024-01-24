GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,061,877 shares of company stock worth $126,448,816. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTLB opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

