Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $43.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CPE

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.51. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 32.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 821,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,941,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 75.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.