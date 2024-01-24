Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $104.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

